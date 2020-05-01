Man charged with murder of taxi driver in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A Springfield man was arrested in Lunenburg for a shoplifting Thursday afternoon and charged for the murder of a taxi driver in Springfield back in February.

According to Springfield Police spokesperson Ryan Walsh, on Thursday, Lunenburg Police Officers were called to a supermarket in their town at 12:15 p.m. for a shoplifting in progress. Officers then detained 32-year-old Luis Roman-Ramos who was one of the two shoplifters that allegedly attempted to steal more than $100 in alcohol.

According to Walsh, the name that Roman-Ramos was initially giving police was unable to be confirmed so officers arrested him. While in their police car he gave them his real name and officers found he had an active warrant from the Springfield Police Department for Murder.

On February 28, Springfield Police Officers were called to a one-car crash at the intersection of Oakland Street and Kensington Avenue at 12:35 a.m. where they located a taxi and the driver with stab wounds to his legs. Walsh said 68-year-old William Montana succumbed to his injuries at the hospital.

William G. Montana (Photo sent to 22News from his brother-in-law, Scott)

The Homicide Unit investigated and found Roman-Ramos was the lone suspect and requested a warrant for his arrest. He is facing the following charges: