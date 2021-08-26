Man charged with vehicular homicide in deadly weekend Ludlow crash

LUDLOW, Mass. (WWLP) – Police arrested a man on five felony charges in connection to a deadly motor vehicle crash on Chapin Street that killed one person on August 22.

The Ludlow Police Department arrested 34-year-old Javier Morales of Ludlow without incident Thursday afternoon. He was charged with motor vehicle homicide by reckless operation, reckless operation of a motor vehicle, speeding greater than reasonable, improper passing, and marked lane violation.

At 7 p.m. Sunday, police were called to a serious multi-vehicle crash on 177 Chapin Street in Ludlow with injuries. Individuals involved in the crash were taken to Baystate Medical Center and one person was pronounced dead.

Ludlow police along with Massachusetts State Police detectives assigned to the Hampden District Attorney’s Office are investigating the crash.