Man cited after multi-car crash involving Chicopee police cruiser

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – A three-car crash on Dale Street involving a Chicopee police cruiser sent two drivers to the hospital early Tuesday evening.

According to the Chicopee Police Department, an officer was in a marked police cruiser on Dale Street shortly after 4 p.m., when another car exiting from the area drove through a fence and crashed into the cruiser.

Police say the car continued into traffic and struck another vehicle at an intersection. They believe it is possible the driver of the first car might have had a medical event that caused the crashes. He, along with the operator of the third car were taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

The Chicopee officer was banged up, according to the department. All three vehicles were towed from the crash site. The driver of the first car was cited.