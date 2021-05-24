Man dead after fire on Northampton Ave in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A man has died after a fire on Northampton Avenue in Springfield early Sunday morning.

According to Springfield Fire Captain Drew Piemonte, firefighters were called to 61 Northampton Avenue for a house fire just before 1 a.m. Sunday. A man was rescued and taken to a local hospital where he later died.

Our 22News crew spoke to the owner of the house who said that an electric stove was involved in starting the fire.

The Springfield Arson and Bomb Squad is investigating.