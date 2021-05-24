Man dead after fire on Northampton Ave in Springfield

Hampden County

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A man has died after a fire on Northampton Avenue in Springfield early Sunday morning.

According to Springfield Fire Captain Drew Piemonte, firefighters were called to 61 Northampton Avenue for a house fire just before 1 a.m. Sunday. A man was rescued and taken to a local hospital where he later died.

Our 22News crew spoke to the owner of the house who said that an electric stove was involved in starting the fire.

MAP: 61 Northampton Ave in Springfield

The Springfield Arson and Bomb Squad is investigating.

