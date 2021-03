SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A man died after striking a utility pole and flipping his truck on Allen Street in Springfield early Friday morning.

According to Springfield Police spokesman Ryan Walsh, officers were called to the 1300 block of Allen Street around 2:10 a.m. for a one-car crash. The driver was the only occupant of the car and died at the crash.

The Springfield Police Department’s Traffic Unit is investigating the crash.