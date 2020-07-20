Man dead after motorcycle, car crash in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A man involved in a motorcycle crash Saturday night has died.

Springfield Police Spokesperson Ryan Walsh told 22News, a car and a motorcycle collided at State Street and Blunt Park Road around 6:30 pm. Walsh said a 39-year-old man who was the driver of the motorcycle was taken to Baystate Medical Center where he later passed away from his injuries.

The driver of the car remained in the area following the crash. Walsh said the passenger on the motorcycle and the driver of the car suffered minor injuries and is expected to be okay.

MAP: State St & Blunt State Park