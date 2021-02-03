Man dead after one-car crash on Monson Road in Wilbraham

WILBRAHAM, Mass. (WWLP) – A man has died after crashing on Monson Road in Wilbraham Wednesday morning.

According to Wilbraham Police Captain Edward Lennon, around 1:30 a.m. police and fire crews were called to a motor vehicle crash in the area of 407 Monson Road.

A man in the single-car accident was taken to a hospital, where he died due to the injuries suffered from the crash.

Wilbraham Police Department, Massachusetts State Police, and the Hampden County District Attorney’s Office are investigating the crash.

