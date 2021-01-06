Man dead after one-car crash on Worcester Street in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A man has died after crashing on Worcester Street in Springfield Wednesday morning.

According to Springfield Police Spokesman Ryan Walsh, officers were called to the 900 block of Worcester Street around 7 a.m. for a one-car crash. A man was taken to Baystate Medical Center where he later died.

Walsh told 22News a preliminary investigation shows the driver may have had a medical episode before the crash.

The Springfield Police Department’s Traffic Unit is investigating the crash.