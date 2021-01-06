Man dead after one-car crash on Worcester Street in Springfield

Hampden County

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Springfield Police Car_1524529540474.jpg.jpg

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A man has died after crashing on Worcester Street in Springfield Wednesday morning.

According to Springfield Police Spokesman Ryan Walsh, officers were called to the 900 block of Worcester Street around 7 a.m. for a one-car crash. A man was taken to Baystate Medical Center where he later died.

Walsh told 22News a preliminary investigation shows the driver may have had a medical episode before the crash.

The Springfield Police Department’s Traffic Unit is investigating the crash.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Only on WWLP.com | Digital First

More Digital First

State Police Overtime Scandal

More State Police Overtime Investigation

Trending Stories

Donate Today