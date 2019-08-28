Man dead after shooting on Abbe Avenue in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mass (WWLP) – The man shot Tuesday night in Springfield’s Brightwood neighborhood has died.

Springfield Police Department spokesman Ryan Walsh told 22News, the 55-year-old man was found on Abbe Avenue with gunshot wounds and taken to Baystate Medical Center, where he later died.

Walsh said officers were called to the area for an active disturbance shortly after 6:00 p.m. A section of the street was blocked off with yellow police tape.

The victim’s name has not yet been released.

The Springfield Police Homicide Unit is still looking into what led up to the shooting.