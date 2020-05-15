Man detained after leading police on chase during disturbance call in Granville

GRANVILLE, Mass. (WWLP) – Police detained a man after responding to a report of an him acting agitated and making threats in the Dickinson Drive neighborhood of Granville Wednesday.

The Granville Police Department said when officers arrived, the man left the area in a motor vehicle at a high rate of speed. Police say he was operating in a manner that endangered the public.

The officers decided to end the car chase out of safety concerns and noticed surrounding law enforcements. An hour later, Granville Police say the man returned to Dickinson Drive and was detained by officers.

He was then taken to an area hospital for evaluation.

A criminal complaint application was filed in Westfield District Court for the following charges:

Operating to endanger

Failure to Submit (stop)

Multiple motor vehicle violations

Police say further investigation determined that after leaving Granville, the man was involved in a hit and run accident nearby.

That incident is still being investigated and charges could be filed soon.