Man dies after crashing into tree on Boston Road in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A man has died after crashing into a tree on Boston Road in Springfield Monday night.

According to Springfield Police spokesman Ryan Walsh, officers were called to the 1000 block of Boston Road for a single-car crash around 10:25 p.m.

The car struck a tree and was still accelerating when officers arrived. The man who was driving the car was taken to Baystate Medical Center where he died.

Walsh said a preliminary investigation reveals the man likely suffered a medical episode before crashing. The Springfield Police Department Traffic Unit is investigating.

A separate crash occurred earlier in the night on the same road.

