AGAWAM, Mass. (WWLP) – A man died in a motorcycle crash in Agawam early Saturday morning.

According to the state’s crash report, a 31-year-old man operating a motorcycle crashed near 422 Pine Street, also known at Route 187 at around 3:22 a.m. 22News contacted Agawam Police for additional information and have not yet heard back.

In total, 44 operators, and six passengers have died in motorcycle crashes in Massachusetts during the year 2021.