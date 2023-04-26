WESTFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Russell-Montgomery Police have confirmed that one person died during the Westfield River Wild Water Canoe Race on Saturday.

The man suffered a medical incident during the race and fell out of the canoe, according to a news release sent to 22News from the Russell-Montgomery Police Department. The man was unresponsive and was possibly suffering from a cardiac arrest.

Two off-duty paramedics,m who was also racing, performed CPR while waiting for first responders. In order to reach the remote location, the Police temporarily halted CSX Railroad services.

Because of the man’s location, additional first responders were called to remove him from the water. With assistance, the man was moved from the shoreline location and was taken to Baystate Nobel Hospital for treatment, where he later died.

The man’s name has not yet been released. 22News will continue to update this story as soon as more information becomes available.