Man drove himself home after being shot in Springfield, police investigating

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A man was able to drive himself home after being shot near the Page Boulevard area of Springfield Wednesday night. 

The Springfield Police Department said at around 9:40 p.m., officers were called to a residence in the city for a report of a man with a gunshot wound.  

The man had driven himself home after he was shot near Page Boulevard and St. James Avenue, it is unknown where the man was shot. He was taken to Baystate Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries. 

The police department’s detective bureau is investigating the Wednesday night shooting. 

