Man facing charges for alleged drug transactions at Ray’s Mobile Home Park in Monson

MONSON, Mass. (WWLP) – A Connecticut man is facing several drug charges after an investigation into drug transactions at a mobile home park in Monson, according to police.

The Monson Police Department said over the past few weeks, they received calls from residents of Ray’s Mobile Park Home located at 268 Palmer Road, about possible drug sales happening in the area.

The department opened an investigation into the complains and on Tuesday, officers arrested 34-year-old Derek Threats of Manchester, CT, after he allegedly arraigned a drug delivery with an undercover police officer.

Officers seized cocaine, Suboxone strips, Percocet pills and marijuana from Threats, according to Monson PD. He was charged with possession of a class D substance with in the intent to distribute (subsequent offense) and three counts of possession of a class b substance.

Threats was able to post a $500 bail and is scheduled to be arraigned at Palmer District Court on July 20.