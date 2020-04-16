Man facing felony charges after police called to fight at apartment in Ludlow

LUDLOW, Mass. (WWLP) – A man facing felony charges was ordered held without bail pending a dangerousness hearing during his arraignment in court on Wednesday.

Ludlow Police Department Lieutenant Daniel Valadas told 22News officers arrested 38-year-old Tami Sexton, also known as Tami, after responding to a report of a fight in the backyard of a multi-family apartment building on Cypress Street Tuesday.

Lt. Valadas said responding officers located two people upon arrival, but one ran into the building and closed the doors. The officers later identified that person as Sexton, who allegedly began yelling at the officers through a window that he had coronavirus and would not cooperate. Sexton allegedly barricaded himself inside the apartment he was in, according to police.

A man told police he had been physically assaulted by Sexton. According to Lt. Valadas, the man had a visible head injury and several other minor injuries to other parts of his body. He told the officers he tried to call 911 but Sexton allegedly took his phone and damaged it.

After verbal negotiations with Sexton, Ludlow police officers were able to get him out of the apartment and arrest him. Sexton was allegedly not cooperative, threatening officers, spitting and saying he hoped the officers and their families “all die with coronavirus.”

Sexton was taken to Baystate Medical Center per his request for medical evaluation. He was later transferred to the Ludlow Police Station for booking and held without bail at the Hampden County Correctional Facility in Ludlow. Sexton is facing the following charges:

Assault & battery with dangerous weapon (Shod foot/boot)

Witness intimidation

Obstruction of justice

Assault & battery (Domestic)

Resisting arrest

5 counts of aggravated assault to commit a felony (Spitting/Threats)

He was arraigned in Palmer District Court on Wednesday and held pending a dangerousness hearing on Friday, April 17.