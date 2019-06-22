Man falls off cliff in Ludlow

Hampden County

by: Dominique Corveddu

Posted: / Updated:

LUDLOW, Mass (WWLP) – One man was injured after falling off a cliff in Ludlow early Saturday morning.

Ludlow Police Sgt. David Irwin told 22News, crews rescued a man who had fallen off a cliff at the end of Rogers Avenue just after 1:00 AM.

Firefighters, police, and paramedics found that the man had fallen onto the rocks below.

Sgt. Irwin said the man was conscious and was taken to a nearby hospital. No word yet on his condition.

A witness who called police said the man had fallen while riding his bike along the trail.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Editor's Pick

More Editor's Pick