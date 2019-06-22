Man falls off cliff in Ludlow

LUDLOW, Mass (WWLP) – One man was injured after falling off a cliff in Ludlow early Saturday morning.

Ludlow Police Sgt. David Irwin told 22News, crews rescued a man who had fallen off a cliff at the end of Rogers Avenue just after 1:00 AM.

Firefighters, police, and paramedics found that the man had fallen onto the rocks below.

Sgt. Irwin said the man was conscious and was taken to a nearby hospital. No word yet on his condition.

A witness who called police said the man had fallen while riding his bike along the trail.