Man found dead at St. Francis of Assisi Chapel in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A man was found dead inside a downtown Springfield chapel over the weekend.

Mark Dupont, spokesperson for the Roman Catholic Diocese of Springfield, told 22News that the man in question, Raymond Rivera, had served as the sacristan at the St. Francis of Assisi chapel on Bridge Street. The sacristan’s job is to provide care and maintenance for the chapel.

Dupont says that Rivera’s wife called the Diocese on Saturday after her husband had not returned home. His body was then discovered by a maintenance supervisor.

The coroner and Springfield police were called in as a matter of procedure, but Springfield Police Spokesperson Ryan Walsh says the death is not being considered suspicious.