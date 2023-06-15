SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – One person was hospitalized Wednesday night after police found him on Dwight Street in Springfield.

According to Springfield Police Spokesperson Ryan Walsh, officers were called to the 200 block of Dwight Street around 11:30 p.m. for a report of a gunshot victim. When officers arrived, they found an injured adult man. He was taken to a nearby hospital but is expected to be okay.

Police found no evidence in the area. The Springfield Police Detective Bureau are investigating this incident.