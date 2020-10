SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A gunshot victim was found with serious injuries Friday night in Springfield.

Around 10:20 p.m. Friday night, officers were sent to Grover Street and located a man with gunshot wounds. The man was sent to Baystate Medical Center with serious injuries.

The Springfield Police Department is investigating the incident, no other information has been provided.

22News will provide an update as soon as we get any new information.