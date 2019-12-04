Man found shot inside car on Melrose Street in Springfield

Breaking News
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A man was taken to the hospital after police found him shot inside a vehicle on Melrose Street in Springfield early Wednesday evening. 

According to Springfield Police Department spokesman Ryan Walsh, a ShotSpotter activation alerted officers of the shooting around 4 p.m. They arrived on Melrose Street and located a car that had left the area of the shooting.  

Inside the vehicle was the man suffering from a non-life-threatening gunshot injury. 

He was taken to Baystate Medical Center for treatment. The police department’s detective bureau is investigating the shooting. 

