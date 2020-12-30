Man found shot on Fort Pleasant Avenue in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Police are investigating after a man was found with a gunshot wound on Fort Pleasant Avenue in Springfield Tuesday early evening. 

Springfield Police Department spokesman Ryan Walsh said a ShotSpotter activation alerted officers about a shooting on the 0-100 block of Fort Pleasant Avenue around 5:20 p.m.  

The officers located the man suffering from serious but non-life-threatening injuries and rushed him to an area hospital for treatment. 

The police department’s Detective Bureau is investigating the shooting. 

