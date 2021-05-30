Man helps replace 100-year-old neighbor’s ripped American flag

(WWLP) – A 22News viewer sent us an email wanting to share a story of a man helping a 100-year-old man replace his worn and ripped American flag by placing a new one on display.
Jack Henrique saw the flag on the outside of Mario Arcobello’s home on Saturday and helped replace it by buying a new one for him. Mario recently turned 100-years-old earlier in May.
After replacing the flag, both men stopped and saluted the flag in honor of Memorial Day! Are you helping your community members this Memorial Day? Send us what you are doing by emailing reportit@wwlp.com!