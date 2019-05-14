Man hit by car on North Main St. in Palmer

PALMER, Mass. (WWLP) – Police were called to where Route 20 and Route 181 merge after a man was hit by a car Monday night.

Palmer Police Dispatch John Lefevre told 22News the man was struck on North Main and Shaw St., near Flamingo Motor Sports around 8:45 p.m. The extent or seriousness of the man’s injuries is currently unknown.

He was taken to Baystate Medical Center for treatment and no one was charged.

Officer Lefevre added that the roadway was cleared by 9:20 p.m.

No vehicles were towed.

Find 22News on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram; send your news tips to reportit@wwlp.com.