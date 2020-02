WILBRAHAM, Mass. (WWLP) – The pedestrian that was hit by a train Friday morning in Wilbraham has passed away.

According to Wilbraham Police Captain Timothy Kane, officers received a call from CSX Railroad Police that a man was hit by a train around 10:10 a.m. Kane said the man passed away in the area of the incident.

Police have declared no suspicious activity or foul play was involved.