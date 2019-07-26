Man identified in deadly motorcycle crash in Chicopee

Single motorcycle crashes into pole on East Street in Chicopee.

CHICOPEE, Mass (WWLP) – The motorcyclist who died after crashing into a pole on East Street in Chicopee Friday morning has been identified.

Chicopee Police Officer Mike Wilk told 22News, around 1:25 a.m. officers were called to 362 East Street where they found 26-year-old Luis Padin-Gonzalez from Holyoke down the road suffering from severe injuries.

Officer Wilk said officers and ambulance crews began care on Padin-Gonzalaz, but he didn’t survive.

East Street was closed for a few hours but has since reopened.

The Crash Reconstruction team is investigating the crash.