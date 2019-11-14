Man in critical condition after pedestrian accident in West Springfield

WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A man is in critical condition after being hit by a car on Memorial Avenue in West Springfield Wednesday night.

West Springfield Police told 22News the accident, which was reported just after 6 p.m., occurred near 135 Memorial Ave.

The pedestrian who was hit by the car has been partially identified as a 61-year-old man. He was taken to Baystate Medical Center. His name is not being released at this time.

At this time, the westbound lane from the Memorial Ave. rotary is closed while the police department’s accident reconstruction team and Hampden County DA’s Office investigate.

Police say the driver of the vehicle involved in the pedestrian accident stopped and is cooperating.