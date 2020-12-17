Man in serious condition following single-vehicle crash in Holyoke

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – A man was rushed to an area hospital after suffering serious injuries in a single motor vehicle crash on Southampton Road in Holyoke Wednesday night.

According to Holyoke Fire Department Captain Kevin Cavagnac, crews responded to the area of 188 Southampton Road, where they found the car off the road and down an embankment.

The seriously injured driver was extricated using hydraulic tools and taken to a nearby emergency room. Capt. Cavagnac said the cause of the accident is being investigated by local and State Police.

The roadway, which was closed for some time, has reopened to traffic.

22News will continue coverage and bring you the latest when more details are provided.