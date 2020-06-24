Man accused of attempted arson at Longmeadow senior facility indicted by federal grand jury

EAST LONGMEADOW, Mass. (WWLP) – An East Longmeadow man was indicted Tuesday by a federal grand jury in connection with an attempted arson at a Longmeadow Jewish senior health care facility in April.

According to the Office of U.S. Attorney Andrew Lelling, 36-year-old John Michael Rathbun was indicted on one count of “attempting to transport or receive explosive devices in interstate or foreign commerce with the knowledge or intent that the device will be used to kill, injure, or intimidate any individual or unlawfully to damage or destroy any building, vehicle and one count of attempting to maliciously damage or destroy, by means of fire or an explosive, any building, vehicle, or other real or personal property used in interstate or foreign commerce.”

Rathbun was arrested on April 15 and charged by criminal complaint after the FBI searched a home at 20 Lori Lane in East Longmeadow as part of their investigation into an explosive device found outside the Ruth’s House assisted living in Longmeadow. Ruth’s House is a Jewish Geriatric Services Lifecare, Inc. facility.

Authorities believe Rathbun made the explosive out of a small gasoline container that was found next to the driveway entrance of a widely used pedestrian walkway outside the JGS facility on April 2. They say the device consisted of a 5-gallon Scepter fuel canister, approximately one-third filled with gasoline, and a partially charred Christian religious pamphlet placed in the nozzle of the canister.

The FBI said they were able to identify Rathbun by using DNA that they found at the site on the failed explosive.

Court documents obtained by 22News from the U.S. District Court of Massachusetts showed that Rathbun was released on several conditions on April 16, one day after his arrest. He has been in federal custody since April 17, the U.S. Attorney’s office said.

Rathbun could spend more than 10 years in prison, over three years of supervised release, and a fine of more than $250,000 if convicted of the charges.

Anyone with questions or information about the case can contact the U.S. Attorney’s Office at (888) 221-6023.