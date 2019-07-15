Man injured after fire suppression system at Cumberland Farms in Springfield activates

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The fire suppression system at a gas station on Belmont Avenue accidentally activated, sending a man to the hospital Monday afternoon.

Springfield fire officials were called to the Cumberland Farms located at 514 Belmont Avenue, to find three vehicles at the gas pumps covered in foam after the fire suppression system accidentally released shortly before 2 p.m.

According to Springfield Fire Department spokesman, Dennis Leger, there was no fire. Firefighters were in the area as a precaution.

A man, identified as a Cumberland Farms truck driver, was unloading items at the time of the incident and was hurt. He was taken to an area hospital with unknown injuries.

The city’s Emergency Preparedness and Health Department were called to the gas station to inspect as crews cleaned up.

22News has contacted Cumberland Farms for more information. We’ll let you know when we hear back.