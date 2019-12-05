Man involved in Springfield Police shootout at Sunoco was wanted in Southbridge

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A Southbridge man who took his own life after a shoot-out with Springfield Police, had a criminal record, including a conviction for child rape, according to police.

The four officers were not hurt, but they’re confined to duties at police headquarters until the investigation is completed.

Springfield Police were alerted early Tuesday that a man wanted for a domestic incident in Southbridge, was at the Sunoco gas station on Sumner Avenue. Springfield Police spokesman Ryan Walsh said 29-year-old Daniel Buck fired his gun at the four officers as they entered the convenience store with their guns drawn and raised.

Officers returned fire and wounded Buck, who then barricaded himself in the store’s bathroom, where they later found him dead from a self-inflicted gunshot wound. Walsh said Buck was a level two sex offender with a conviction for child rape.

He had been previously arrested in Springfield.

Springfield Police Commissioner Cheryl Clapprood commended her officers and said store surveillance video shows they performed exactly as trained.