Man, juvenile arrested after dumpster and car fires in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A man and a juvenile were arrested after early morning dumpster and car fires in Springfield.

Springfield Police Department spokesman Ryan Walsh told 22News officers were searching the 100 block of Belmont Avenue overnight when the two suspects tried to evade police.

Walsh said 25-year-old Kevin Lozada ran from officers and into a home on Belmont Avenue where he assaulted the homeowner. He was arrested inside on the following charges:

Burning of a motor vehicle

Throw/Place/Explode explosives

Make/Sell/Use/Possess a Molotov Cocktail

Breaking and entering

Assault and battery

The juvenile boy got away on a bike but was taken into custody after a brief chase.

