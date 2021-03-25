Man killed after being struck by car on Chestnut Street in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A man was killed after a hit and run crash on Chestnut Street in Springfield early Thursday morning.

According to Springfield Police spokesman Ryan Walsh, around 1 a.m. officers found a pedestrian on Chestnut Street near Stafford Street who had been struck by a car. He died from his injuries at Baystate Medical Center.

The Springfield Police Department’s Traffic Unit is investigating the crash. If you have any information you are asked to call the traffic unit at 413-787-6333 or anonymously text-a-tip by texting CRIMES (2-7-4-6-3-7), typing SOLVE and your tip.