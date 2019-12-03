Man killed in I-91 crash in West Springfield identified

WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Massachusetts State Police have identified the man killed in a crash on I-91 South in West Springfield Monday.

Massachusetts State Police Media Relations identified the victim as 42-year-old Chun Hoi Kwok, of Staten Island, New York.

State police say Kwok’s vehicle traveled off the left side of the highway and crashed into the median. He was taken to Baystate Medical Center, but did not survive.

Massachusetts State Police are continuing to look into what led up to the deadly crash.