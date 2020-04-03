Man killed in Whiting Street shooting identified

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Police have released the name of the man who was shot and killed on Whiting Street in Springfield on March 30.

The Hampden County District Attorney’s Office identified 21-year-old Anthony Diaz of Springfield as the victim of the deadly Monday afternoon shooting.

He was privately taken to Baystate Medical Center and where he did of his injuries the same day.

A Shotspotter activation led officers to the area of 64 Whiting Street where they located two gunshot victims, one of whom had non-life threatening injuries.

The Springfield Police Department’s Homicide Unit and the Hampden District Attorney’s Office’s Murder Unit are investigating the shooting.