Man ‘lucky’ after nearly being struck by lightning

SPRINGFIELD, MASS. (WWLP)- Talk about a close call! A 22News viewer was nearly struck by lightning while outside of their home in Springfield Tuesday.

It was all caught on video. Bob Brandon of Springfield told 22News he had just gotten back to his home after work and was taking the trash bins back up the driveway. Then out of nowhere, a lightning bolt struck the trash bin behind him.

Brandon says it left two holes in the trash bin and shot back out towards the street. In the video, he is then seen running immediately into his home for shelter.

Brandon said, “I could feel the static electricity starting to build up, like when your hair stands up. And then it got really intense right away within two seconds I heard the loud bang. I saw the white flash. But I am here today so I guess everything is good.”

While it was a very close call with the lightning bolt, Brandon said he was thankfully not injured during the incident and feels very lucky.