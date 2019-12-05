Man pleads guilty to failing to register as a sex offender in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A Springfield man pleaded guilty in federal court on Wednesday to failing to register as a sex offender.

The Department of Justice said Alberto Ayala pleaded guilty to one count of failure to register as a sex offender. A sentencing date has been scheduled for March 26, 2020.

Ayala was indicted in February 2019 and has been in custody since his arrest on September 26, 2018, for violating his conditions for parole in connection to another criminal case. In 2016, Ayala was convicted for sexual assault in New Jersey.

During his time in New Jersey from 2011 to 2016, the court says Ayala received and complied with many notices of his obligation to register as a sex offender. While under parole supervision in November 2016 for the original sex offense, Ayala submitted his late registration as a sex offender and left his NJ address without alerting his parole officer. Shortly after, a NJ parole warrant was issued for his arrest.

In the summer of 2017, Ayala moved to Massachusetts and was living in the Boston area before moving to Springfield in April 2018. The Department of Justice said while in Springfield, Ayala never registered as a sex offender in Massachusetts. Springfield Police arrested him on September 26, 2018.

Ayala could spend up to 10 years in prison, a lifetime of supervised release and pay up to $250,000 in fines.