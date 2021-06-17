Man rescued from 80ft. up a tree in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A man had to be rescued from more than 80 feet up in a tree in Springfield’s Pine Point neighborhood this morning, and he may have been up there for some time.

Springfield Police Spokesman Ryan Walsh told 22News the rescue happened Thursday morning on the 300 block of Berkshire Avenue. The Fire Department was called-in at around 5:00 A.M., but their bucket truck wasn’t able to reach the man, because there were too many other trees in the way.



The Hampden County Sheriff’s Department had to use ropes to get the man down. He was taken to the hospital for evaluation.



It isn’t exactly clear how long the man had been up in the tree or why, but Walsh said he may have been there since about 2:00 A.M.