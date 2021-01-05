Man returns stolen historic Westfield sword after 40 years

WESTFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – On Tuesday, Westfield is gained national attention after a piece of a historic statue was returned to the city, forty years after it was stolen.

It’s not out of the ordinary for the Westfield Historical Commission to get a call about a located artifact. But, one caller, in particular, caught them by surprise.

“I said ‘great can you give me a hint of what it is?’ And he said ‘yes, it’s the sword from the General Shepard Statue,’ and I was like, ‘what?'” Cindy Gaylord, member of the Westfield Historical Commission said.

The statue is located in the center of Westfield, and the sword belonging to it was stolen in 1980.

“He wanted to return it and proceeded to say that he has a story but he didn’t want to say it over the phone, he wanted to tell us in person,” Gaylord said.

Westfield Historical Commission members arranged to meet with the man. They learned then that the man had just finished serving in the military, enrolling at Westfield State University. That’s where he was dared by friends to steal the sword.

A decision he said he regretted immediately.

“He said, ‘I couldn’t live with myself knowing that I would have to face another veteran,'” Gaylord said.

“And it was just very moving and touching to us to see, he became emotional and he just wanted to do the right thing. It’s been on his conscious for forty years,” Carlene Bannish, another member of the Westfield Historical Commision told 22News.

The commission members said the man hoped community youth could learn from his story and know that all pranks have consequences.

The Commission is hoping to have the old sword placed in the Westfield Athenaeum.