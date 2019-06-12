Man seriously hurt in dirt bike vs. vehicle accident in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A man riding a dirt bike was taken to the hospital with serious injuries after colliding with a vehicle on Main Street early Wednesday evening.

Springfield Police spokesman Ryan Walsh said the man was taken to Baystate Medical Center for treatment. No one in the vehicle involved was hurt.

Police were called to the 3600 block of Main St. for the crash shortly after 4:50 p.m. According to Walsh, the man was riding the dirt bike recklessly without a helmet.

He was also riding the dirt bike illegally, Walsh added.

The police department’s Traffic Unit is investigating the crash. We’ll bring you more details as we learn more.

