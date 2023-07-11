SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Pioneer Valley Riverfront Club Executive Director saved a suicidal man that jumped into the Connecticut River on Sunday.

According to the Springfield Police Department, on Sunday at 7:35 p.m., officers were sent to the North End Bridge for a crisis call involving a suicidal man. While the officers were on their way to the bridge, the 22-year-old man jumped off the bridge and into the Connecticut River.

The Executive Director of the Pioneer Valley Riverfront Club, Benjamin Quick, was at Riverfront Club and heard screams coming from the water. Benjamin went out on a boat and rescued the man in the river.

When officers arrived, the suicidal man was taken to Baystate Medical Center for evaluation and medical treatment.

Quick said, “If I had been there 30 seconds earlier or 30 seconds later the outcome would have been very different.”