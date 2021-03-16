Man seriously injured in shooting on College Street in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A man was taken to an area hospital with serious gunshot injuries following a shooting on College Street in Springfield early Tuesday evening.

Springfield Police Department spokesman Ryan Walsh said at around 5:45 p.m., a ShotSpotter activation alerted officers of the shooting in the area of College and Shattuck streets.





Officers found the man shot and took him to Baystate Medical Center to be treated for his serious injuries.

The police department’s Detective Bureau is investigating the shooting.