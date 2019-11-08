Man shot and killed on I-91 North in Springfield identified

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The man who was shot and killed on I-91 North in Springfield on November 3 has been identified by the Hampden County District Attorney’s Office.

The DA’s spokesman Jim Leydon identified the man on Friday as 31-year-old Gabriel Irizarry of Holyoke. Three suspects have been arrested in connection with the shooting, which according to State Police was witnessed by a trooper who was patrolling the highway that early Sunday morning.

State Police spokesman David Procopio said the trooper was behind the suspect’s vehicle on the northbound section of I-91 near Exit 6 when it pulled up parallel to the victim’s vehicle to shoot. According to Procopio, the trooper saw a gun appear from the suspect’s passenger window before hearing multiple gunshots.

Springfield Police officers found the Irizarry in the Union Street area at the intersection of Dwight Street and Franklin B Murray St. He was rushed to Baystate Medical Center where he was pronounced dead later.

Arrested were 24-year-old Isaiah Fraticelli, 22-year-old Luis Cotto and 24-year-old Keith Cotto, were arraigned on Monday in Springfield District Court on charges including armed assault with intent to murder, assault, and battery with a dangerous weapon, two counts of unlawful possession of a firearm and unlawful possession of ammunition.

Leydon said this continues to be an on-going investigation conducted by State Police detectives assigned to the DA’s Office and the DA’s Murder Unit.

22News will continue to follow this story and bring you any updates as we learn more.