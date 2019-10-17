Man shot on Huntington Street in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mass (WWLP) – A man was shot near the intersection of Huntington Street and Main Street Thursday afternoon.

According to Springfield Police Department spokesman Ryan Walsh, officers received a Shotspotter activation near the intersection and when they arrived they found a gunshot victim with serious injuries. He was taken to Baystate Medical Center.

The Springfield Police Department Detectives Unit is investigating what led up to the shooting.

22News has a crew on the way and will continue to update this story as soon as more information becomes available.

Latest News: