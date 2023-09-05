SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A man was struck and killed by a car on Worthington Street in Springfield Friday night.

According to Springfield Police Spokesperson Ryan Walsh, at around 8 p.m., officers were called to the intersection of Worthington and Bowdoin Streets for a one-car crash involving a pedestrian. The man struck by the car was killed.

The driver remained at the accident location. The Springfield Police Department’s Traffic Unit is conducting an investigation.

A woman was also struck and killed by a vehicle last Thursday at around 8 p.m. in the area of the 200 block of Dickinson Street.