SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A man was struck and killed by a car on Worthington Street in Springfield Friday night.
According to Springfield Police Spokesperson Ryan Walsh, at around 8 p.m., officers were called to the intersection of Worthington and Bowdoin Streets for a one-car crash involving a pedestrian. The man struck by the car was killed.
The driver remained at the accident location. The Springfield Police Department’s Traffic Unit is conducting an investigation.
A woman was also struck and killed by a vehicle last Thursday at around 8 p.m. in the area of the 200 block of Dickinson Street.
