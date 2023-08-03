HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – A man was struck and killed by a vehicle while walking in the left lane on Route 5 in Holyoke Wednesday night.

Massachusetts State Police Spokesperson Dave Procopio told 22News at around 9:25 p.m. a Jeep Wrangler was traveling south in the left lane on Route 5 in Holyoke. The preliminary investigation determined that the Jeep struck a man who was walking in the left lane of Route 5 in the area of 1233 Main Street.

The driver of the Jeep stopped in the breakdown lane, and the two occupants were not injured. The pedestrian was taken to Baystate Medical Center, where he died due to his injuries.

The investigation is being conducted by Holyoke Police along with members of the Massachusetts State Police Collision Analysis and Reconstruction.