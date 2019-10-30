Breaking News
Local communities are postponing Halloween! Check to see if your city is listed

Man struck by car in West Springfield is dead

Hampden County

by:

Posted: / Updated:
west springfield police cruiser_609055

WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A man who was struck by a car on Memorial Avenue in West Springfield has died, according to police. 

West Springfield Police Sargeant Joseph LaFrance told 22News any further questions about the accident is being referred to the Hampden County District Attorney’s Office. The man’s name has not been released. 

Sgt. LaFrance said the initial police report about the accident on 135 Memorial Ave. indicated that the overhead streetlight was not illuminated, and the man was not in a crosswalk at the time he was struck. The driver involved stopped after hitting the man and fully cooperated with police. 

The unidentified man was taken to Baystate Medical Center where he was pronounced dead. 

The police department’s Accident Reconstruction Team is investigating the deadly pedestrian accident.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

State Police Overtime Scandal

More State Police Overtime Investigation
LIVE NOW /
Watch 22News at 5:00 p.m. - 6:30 p.m.

Trending Stories