Man struck by train in Chicopee

CHICOPEE, Mass (WWLP) – A man was struck by a train in the center of Chicopee Wednesday night.

Chicopee Police Officer Mike Wilk told 22News, dispatch received a call about a pedestrian who was hit by an Amtrak train while walking on the train tracks.

Wilk said the man was taken to the hospital with minor injuries and charges are pending against him for trespassing.

Amtrak PD has been notified.

Chicopee Police are reminding residents to not walk on the train tracks as it is illegal and dangerous.