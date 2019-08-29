Breaking News
Juvenile charged with murder in connection with Abbe Avenue homicide in Springfield
Watch Live
TRACK: Hurricane Dorian aims for U.S.

Man struck by train in Chicopee

Hampden County

by:

Posted: / Updated:
chicopee police car_152165

CHICOPEE, Mass (WWLP) – A man was struck by a train in the center of Chicopee Wednesday night.

Chicopee Police Officer Mike Wilk told 22News, dispatch received a call about a pedestrian who was hit by an Amtrak train while walking on the train tracks.

Wilk said the man was taken to the hospital with minor injuries and charges are pending against him for trespassing.

Amtrak PD has been notified.

Chicopee Police are reminding residents to not walk on the train tracks as it is illegal and dangerous.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

State Police Overtime Scandal

More State Police Overtime Investigation

Trending Stories

Love Your Pet

More Love Your Pet