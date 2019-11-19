Man suffered burn in Springfield apartment fire

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A man was forced out of his apartment, following an early morning fire in the South End of Springfield.

Springfield Fire Capt. Brian Tetreault told 22News the fire started in the kitchen of a third-floor apartment at 38 Rutledge Avenue after 3:30 Tuesday morning.

Tetreault said the 49-year old resident of the apartment suffered a minor burn to his foot due to falling embers while trying to put out the flames himself before firefighters got there. The man refused medical treatment, however.

Firefighters were able to extinguish the fire quickly, and the residents of the first and second floor apartments at 38 Rutledge have been able to return home. The third floor resident is currently being assisted by the Red Cross.

Tetreault says that the fire is believed to have been caused by an electrical malfunction.