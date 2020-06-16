Man suffers burn injuries after garage caught fire while fixing boat in Ludlow

LUDLOW, Mass. (WWLP) – A fire that sent one man to the hospital with burn injuries late Monday afternoon is being considered accidental, according to the Department of Fire Services.

DFS spokeswoman Jennifer Mieth told 22News firefighters were called to a detached garage fire at 87 Hubbard Street just before 4 p.m. after neighbors reported the fire.

The resident who suffered burns from the fire was taken to an area hospital by the Wilbraham Fire Department. He was later life-flighted to a Boston hospital for further treatment.

Officials say the first arriving crew saw a fully involved one-car garage that was close to a single family home and a five-family apartment building at 91-93 Hubbard Street. Most of the damage from the fire was contained to the garage but both nearby homes suffered heat damage.

The exterior of the 5-family apartment building also suffered fire damage.

Investigators determined the fire originated inside the garage in the area of a boat that was being worked on at the time of the fire. Officials are considering it as accidental.

The State Fire Marshal’s office assisted Ludlow fire and police with the investigation.